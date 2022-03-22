iQOO Z6 5G is now available for sale in India for the first time. The smartphone was launched in the country last week, and now it is listed on Amazon India and iQOO India websites for purchase. The handset is available in chromatic blue and dynamo black colours. Sale offers include up to Rs 2,000 instant discount on HDFC bank cards and all EMI, up to Rs 14,500 via exchange deals and more. iQOO Z6 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India; First Sale on March 22, 2022.

In terms of specifications, iQOO Z6 5G features a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2408x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It comes powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

iQOO Z6 5G (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

The fastest smartphone in the 15K segment* is finally here, the amazing #iQOOZ6_5G! Get the iQOO Z6 5G at an exclusive price: 4+128GB - ₹13,999* 6+128GB - ₹14,999* 8+128GB - ₹15,999* Buy now on @amazonIN - https://t.co/jgvKVCST8r *T&C apply.#iQOO #FullyLoaded pic.twitter.com/OaSK553wtB — iQOO India (@IqooInd) March 22, 2022

For photography, the device gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP bokeh lens. At the front, there is a 16MP snapper.

iQOO Z6 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Coming to the pricing, iQOO Z6 5G is priced at Rs 15,499 for the 4GB + 128GB model, whereas the 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB variants cost Rs 16,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively.

