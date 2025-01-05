Elon Musk's EV firm, Tesla, reportedly started accepting payments in Dogecoin. Tesla will accept the cryptocurrency Dogecoin for its charging station payments. This move would boost the usage of the popular cryptocurrency represented by the dog symbol. Elon Musk has openly supported Dogecoin and even named a US government department, Department of Government Efficiency, that becomes DOGE if abbreviated. On its official website, Tesla said interested customers could buy Dogecoin-eligible products. ‘Good Idea’: Elon Musk Likes Idea for Having Grok Feature To Cross-Reference Congress Members’ Voting Records With Social Media Activity.

Tesla Started Accepting Dogecoin

BREAKING: Tesla now accepts Dogecoin for charging station payments. pic.twitter.com/RqkItqs08V — Crypto Daily Trade Signals (@cryptodailyTS) January 4, 2025

