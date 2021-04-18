Mumbai, April 18: Micro-blogging site Twitter faced an outage across the world on Saturday twice. However, some Twitter users are still not able to log in to the micro-blogging site. They are getting an error message –“Something went wrong. Try again.” Some people are not able to check their timelines, while some are not able to tweet. Twitter Down: Micro-Blogging Site Faces Outage Again, Users Unable to Login, Post New Tweets.

Users who are able to post on Twitter from various devices and platforms, including the iOS, Android, Blackberry and via any web browser, have raised the issue. However, Tweetdeck worked for some users even though the app was down. The exact cause of the issue is still not known. Twitter Down Once Again: Users Unable to Sign In, Retrieve Tweets and Check New Posts on Timelines.

Here Are Some Of The Tweets By Twitter Users:

can someone help my twitter’s been down for two days pic.twitter.com/w6TLqmFLbF — nathalie (@natdjab) April 18, 2021

Hey it’s Twitter and this is still going down — Shiney FX (@ShineyFx) April 18, 2021

Wow, I cant believe Twitter is down — SnappleSans (@SnappleSans) April 18, 2021

Twitter faced an outage twice on Saturday. According to outage tracker DownDetector, the first outage occurred at around 6 am IST and the second at around 5:30 pm IST. On Saturday morning, about 40,000 users globally faced issues. Twitter, in a statement, had said, that it was working to fix the issue. Twitter also reported problems on Friday night.

