New Delhi, August 1: The JioBook has launched in India as the second laptop model from Jio. The new JioBook laptop comes with good specs sheet and pre-installed Jio SIM with 4G connectivity support at an affordable pricing to offer a great option for students and first-time laptop users.

The JioBook (2023) also comes with a 5,000mAh battery that claimed to offer up to 8 hours of battery life on a single full charge. Let’s check the other details of the newly launched laptop. Lenovo LOQ Gaming Laptop Series Launched in India; Checkout Specs and Prices.

JioBook - Price & Availability

JioBook (2023) has been launched priced at Rs 16,499. It is good to mention at this point of time, that its predecessor - the JioBook (2022) that was introduced in last October was tagged at Rs. 15,799.

The laptop is offered in a Jio Blue colour option is available for pre-order via the company’s Reliance Digital's e-commerce website, Amazon and other leading retail stores. You can pre-order the new JioBook by visiting the official website: https://www.jiobook.com and proceed with the simple pre-order process. The laptop will officially go on sale in India on August 5 onwards. Samsung Galaxy F34 to Launch in India on August 7; Checkout Specs, Features, Colours and More.

JioBook - Specifications

The JioBook gets powered by an octa-core Mediatek MT 8788 processor paired with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage, which is expandable to up to 256GB via a microSD card. The notebook runs on Android-based JioOS operating system and offers an 11.6-inch HD display.

The JioBook features a plastic built and an inbuilt 4G SIM card that offers the connectivity options of dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, an HDMI mini port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device also offers a 2MP Web camera and dual stereo speakers for overall good performance. The new laptop from Jio is also very portable, and weighs just 990 grams.

