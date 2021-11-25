JioPhone Next affordable smartphone is now available for sale in India via the Reliance Digital Website. The smartphone was first announced at the RIL AGM in June this year. The company had announced the price of the phone last month and customers were only able to purchase the device by registering via Jio.com or nearest Jio Mart Digital retailer or by sending a WhatsApp 'Hi' message to 7018270182. Now the handset is available for purchase via Reliance's Digital website and users do not have to register first. JioPhone Next To Be Available at an Introductory Price of Rs 1,999 From Diwali 2021.

JioPhone Next is priced at Rs 6,499 for the sole 2GB + 32GB storage model. Customers can get their hands on the device through the Reliance Digital website with up to 10 percent instant discount on Yes Bank credit cards and up to 7.5 percent off on American Express cards. There is also an EMI option starting at Rs 305.93 per month.

JioPhone Next (Photo Credits: Reliance Jio)

In terms of specifications, JioPhone Next features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440x720 pixels. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. For photography, it gets a single 13MP camera and an 8MP selfie snapper. It runs on Android 11 (Go Edition) based on PragatiOS UI. The smartphone comes with connectivity options such as 4G, dual-SIM, Bluetooth 4.1, a micro-USB port, 3.5mm audio jack, and Wi-Fi.

