Mumbai, December 16: Samsung is gearing up to launch its Galaxy S25 series in India and the global market as January 2025 approaches. All eyes are on the Samsung S25 Ultra, the top model in the Galaxy S25 series. Last year, Samsung incorporated Galaxy AI into its flagship series, which led to others jumping to artificial intelligence and introducing their new features. The trendsetter Samsung S25 series is expected to launch in early January 2025.

Samsung is planning to introduce this series with a host of new features, including changes in the UI, a new Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and significant improvements in the camera department. According to reports, the upcoming Samsung flagship series will include four devices: the Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim. Apple Likely To Introduce Foldable iPad With 20-Inch Display in 2028; Check Details.

Galaxy S25 Series Processors, AI Features and Design (Expected)

Snapdragon 8 Elite and MediaTek Dimensity 9400 are two of the world's most powerful mobile processors. Samsung's upcoming series will get the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which will help it process several AI features and offer unmatched performance with higher AnTuTu scores. Previously, it was rumoured that Samsung would launch this series on January 7, 2024; however, the latest reports suggested that the launch might be delayed to January 22.

In terms of design, the reports suggested that the next-gen series would be 14 grams lighter than the Samsung Galaxy S24 series launched in January 2024. Samsung is also rumoured to introduce a new model, dubbed "Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim," which would be lighter yet powerful. The most notable change would be the series having thinner bezels than the predecessor. POCO C75 5G Launch Date Confirmed on December 17; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Upcoming Budget Smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Price (Expected)

Samsung may introduce its standard model in the Galaxy S25 lineup in India starting at INR 75,000. The Samsung S25 Plus might cost around INR 95,000, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim might be introduced around INR 65,000 to INR 75,000. The top model, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, would likely start from INR 1,29,000 in the Indian market.

