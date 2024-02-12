New Delhi, February 12: Lenovo will likely to showcase the world's first transparent laptop at the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. This innovation from Lenovo is expected to transform the appearance, functionality and experience of personal computing systems. The company has consistently been introducing innovative products for the tech industry. The anticipation for the upcoming Notebook from Lenovo is expected to be high among tech enthusiasts.

According to a report of the Indian Express, Lenovo is likely to unveil the world's first transparent laptop at MWC 2024. The event will take place from February 26 to February 29. While the full list of specifications and features will be revealed at MWC 2024, the rumoured specifications and design details indicate that the upcoming laptop from Lenovo might deliver powerful performance with an interesting design. Vivo Y200e Likely To Launch Soon in India: Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

The exact details regarding storage, memory and graphics are yet to be confirmed, but Lenovo's transparent laptop is expected to run on Windows 11 and might be powered by Intel's latest Ultra Core series processors. This would make it the first AI-ready laptop and rumoured to be equipped with a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU). The laptop is expected to have advanced capabilities in handling artificial intelligence tasks. iQOO Neo 9 Pro To Feature ‘Super Moon Mode’ and Same Sensors As Vivo X100, Launch Set on February 22; Know More Details Here.

The design of the Lenovo transparent laptop is said to feature a bezel-less, translucent appearance that resembles a slab of glass. This appearance of the transparent laptop from Lenovo might be achieved through the use of transparent OLED panels, which may be obtained from LG or Samsung. The laptop is also expected to have a glass or digital keyboard with capacitive buttons. This keyboard might also provide the feeling of pressing physical keys through a motor similar to the trackpad used on the latest MacBooks.

