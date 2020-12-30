After the launch of LG Stylo 6 earlier this year, the South Korean smartphone maker is reportedly gearing up for the launch of LG Stylo 7 5G handset soon. Tipster OnLeaks has shared images & several key specifications of the upcoming device. According to the tipster, LG Stylo 7 will be offered in two variants - 4G/LTE & 5G. As of now, there is no official announcement from the company about the upcoming Stylo 7 phone. LG Stylo 6 Featuring a 13MP Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched.

LG Stylo 7 (Photo Credits: OnLeaks)

As per the images shared by the tipster, the smartphone looks similar to the Stylo 6 device except for a few changes. Instead of waterdrop notch on the front, there is a punch-hole design. This hints that the upcoming might come with a punch-hole display. Moreover, the company has moved the fingerprint sensor to the right side in the Stylo 7 phone unlike Stylo 6. Camera specifications are unknown but we can see triple rear cameras vertically aligned.

LG Stylo 7 (Photo Credits: OnLeaks)

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone may get a 3.5mm headphone jack as seen on its predecessor. LG Stylo could be shipped with an integrated stylus much like Samsung's Galaxy Note phones and a holder located at the bottom of the phone. There is not much information revealed by the tipster, pricing and other details of the Stylo 7 will be revealed during its launch.

