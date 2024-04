New Delhi, April 12: WhatsApp has said that it is testing its large language model-powered chatbot Meta AI, with users in India and some other markets, in an effort to tap the massive user base to up its artificial intelligence (AI) offerings.

The tech giant recently started testing the AI chatbot in select markets, including the US. "Our generative AI-powered experiences are under development in varying phases, and we’re testing a range of them publicly in a limited capacity," a Meta spokesperson said in a statement on Friday. WhatsApp Call Scam Alert: Government Warns To Be Cautious if You Receive Calls From These Numbers; Check Details.

With over 500 million WhatsApp users, India is the instant messaging service’s largest market. The tech giant launched Meta AI, a general-purpose chatbot that can generate photorealistic images from text prompts and answer user queries within chats in September last year. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging Platform Likely To Let Users Preview Documents Without Downloading.

In addition, the company confirmed earlier this week that it will launch Llama 3, its next open-source large language model, in the coming month. Meanwhile, Meta has said it will activate an India-specific Elections Operations Centre, bringing together experts to identify potential threats and put specific mitigations in place across its apps (Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram), while aiming to curb AI-generated fake or manipulated content.

