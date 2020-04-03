Mi Band 5, Redmi Band & New 20 Xiaomi Products Launching Today; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications

Xiaomi. (File Photo: IANS)

Xiaomi, the Chinese technology brand is all set to host a big event today wherein the company is expected to introduce at least 22 new products at Xiaomi’s Smart Inn Mi Fan Festival. The company might launch the highly awaited Mi Band 5 at the launch event. The new fitness band will be introduced as a successor to Mi Band 4. Apart from this, Xiaomi's sub-brand - Redmi will be revealing its first smart wearable device. This piece of information was confirmed by the company via Weibo. Likely to be called Redmi Band, it will mark Redmi's official entry into the smart wearable space. Xiaomi, Redmi & Poco Smartphones Now Costlier in India Due To Increased GST Rate; Check New Prices Here.

As per the report from Gizchina, the upcoming Mi Band 5 is likely to get a 1.2-inch display. Moreover, the band sold outside the home market will sport NFC connectivity with support for payment services like Google Pay. With a bigger display, Mi Band 5 will offer better readability on the wearable device.

As a reminder, Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is currently available in the Indian market with a price tag of Rs 2,299. The device comes with a 0.95 inches AMOLED display featuring 5ATM water resistance. Additionally, the fitness tracker packs a bunch of sensors such as 3-axis accelerometer + 3-axis gyroscope; PPG heart rate sensor; and Capacitive wear monitoring sensor. Supporting Bluetooth 5.0 BLE connectivity, the wearable device is backed by a 135mAh battery. The device is compatible with smartphones running beyond Android 4.4 and iOS 9.0 or above.

The company offers Mi Band 4 with several modes such as cycling, walking, pool swimming, treadmill, exercise, outdoor running, steps counter, distance, and calories burned. On the hand, the company is also offering Mi Band 3i for Rs 1,299. It sports a 0.78-inch AMOLED display with 5ATM water resistance and a 110mAh battery.