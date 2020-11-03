Micromax, the Indian smartphone maker is all set to launch its much-awaited 'In' series smartphones in the country today. The company will be making a comeback in the smartphone industry again. Micromax has not yet revealed the complete specifications of its upcoming devices. The online launch event will commence at 12 noon via Micromax's official YouTube & social media channels. Interested users can also watch live streaming by clicking on the below-embedded video.

Micromax is rumoured to launch two phones under its 'In' series brand. Last week, the company revealed the teaser of 'In' series smartphones that showcased an 'X' pattern & a branding logo at the rear panel.

Micromax In Series (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

In one day, we are about to go all #INForIndia exclusively with @Flipkart. Watch it live on 3rd Nov, 12PM. #MicromaxIsBack #INMobiles pic.twitter.com/G9QHKQ1AUZ — Micromax India (@Micromax__India) November 2, 2020

In terms of specifications, Micromax's new smartphones are expected to come with a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The high-end variant of 'In' series is likely to be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 SoC whereas the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset could power the base variant of Micromax's 'In' series.

Both phones might run on Android operating system without any bloatware or ads. Micromax's 'In' series phones are likely to come packed with up to 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, a 5000mAh battery & dual rear cameras. Coming to the pricing, Micromax 'In' series is likely to be priced in between Rs 7,000 & Rs 25,000.

