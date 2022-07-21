Microsoft Teams is down for many users across the globe. Users reported that they are not able to access Microsoft Teams or use any features on the app. According to Downdetector, there were more than 1,600 complaints about Microsoft Teams at 9:06 am IST. Microsoft Teams Down Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral After Outage, Netizens Share GIFs and Hilarious Tweets To Cope Up With Situation.

Satya Nadella-led tech company has acknowledged this issue and stated that the investigation is underway.

We've identified downstream impact to multiple Microsoft 365 services with Teams integration, such as Microsoft Word, Office Online and SharePoint Online. We're providing updates for those services via MO402741 in the admin center or through https://t.co/AEUj8uAGXl. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) July 21, 2022

Microsoft 365 Status tweet reads, "Some users have reported that they are unable to access the admin center to view updates. Please navigate to http://status.office.com for additional information."

