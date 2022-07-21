As per the website, Downdetector.com, Microsoft's Teams app was running down for more than 3,000 users. The outage tracking site also reported that people were facing major outages on Thursday morning, with thousands of users unable to access the Teams app or leverage any features on the app. Twitter is now flooded with memes, jokes and humorous puns!

Microsoft Teams Down Memes

Microsoft Teams Running Slow Tweets

So Microsoft Teams just went down… I guess it’s time for me to clock out pic.twitter.com/JMlAb1W7p8 — some bald headed gay slag 🌈💖💅🏾 (@astoldbymarkus) July 21, 2022

Microsoft Teams Down Images

Microsoft Teams App Down Jokes

just found out microsoft teams is downpic.twitter.com/XCtA8J7DWF — YEOLO™ (@tzehern_) July 21, 2022

MS Teams Outage!

With Microsoft Teams being down it means that I have no meetings 😂 pic.twitter.com/sDqRrn5geN — Whiskey Tango Foxtrot (@LeahJayK) July 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)