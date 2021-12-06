Moto Edge X30 smartphone will be launched in the Chinese market on December 9, 2021. Previously, the company released a video clip on its official Weibo account revealing. Now, Motorola has released a few images of the device revealing its key features. As per released images, Moto Edge X30 will get a 144Hz refresh rate with HDR10 certification. The smartphone will go on sale on December 15. Moto G51 5G India Launch Confirmed for December 10, 2021.

The handset will sport a 50MP rear camera setup and a 60MP front shooter. The secondary rear camera is expected to provide periscope zoom capability. Moreover, the handset will come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support. The handset is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

As per previous leaks, Moto Edge X30 will feature a 6.67-inch OLED FHD+ display and will run on Android 11 or Android 12 based My UX 3.0 operating system. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the company to release few more teasers before its official Launch.

