New Delhi, March 19: Realme has launched its most anticipated smartphone, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G in India. The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G comes under the mid-range smartphone segment in India. The Narzo 70 Pro 5G is expected to deliver smooth performance with its latest features and specifications for its users.

The Narzo 70 Pro 5G has a segment-first air gestures feature, which will enable users to interact with their smartphone through hand gestures without physical contact. This innovative feature will support more than 10 gestures. Users can use gestures like swipe, point and go to check short videos, take screenshots and access the home screen. The air gestures feature also supports third-party apps like YouTube and Instagram. The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G also includes Rain Water Touch functionality to enhance its usability in wet conditions such as rain or with moist hands. The Narzo 70 Pro 5G comes with two colour options that include Glass Green and Glass Gold. Lava O2 Launch Confirmed for March 22; Check Specifications and Features of Upcoming Lava Smartphone.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Specifications and Features

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G boasts a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset. The smartphone also has MediaTek Hyper Engine to enhance the gaming experience. The chipset also comes with MiraVision display technology to produce vibrant colours and fluid scrolling. The Narzo 70 Pro 5G also brings MediaTek APU 550 for AI camera enhancements and 4K HDR video. The Narzo 70 Pro 5G comes with 8GB of RAM and an additional 8GB of virtual RAM with 128GB and 256GB variants. The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The display of the smartphone comes with a 120Hz refresh rate with a high brightness mode of 1,200 nits and a peak brightness of 2,000 nits.

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G features a triple-camera setup, which includes a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS+EIS and Mastershot algorithm. The smartphone also boasts an 8MP 112-degree ultra-wide sensor and is expected to feature a 2MP macro sensor at the rear. The front-facing camera of Narzo 70 Pro 5G comes with a 16MP camera. The smartphone comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC charge capability.

Realme has focused on delivering a cleaner UI experience with 65% less bloatware. The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G will run on Realme UI 5.0 based on Android 14 and can directly connect to a PC with Microsoft PhoneLink. Additional features of the smartphone include dual stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint scanner and IP54 dust and water resistance. OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition Sale Begins Today; Check Price, Specifications and Features of OnePlus’s Special Edition Smartphone.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Price and Sale Date

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G comes with two storage variants that include 8GB + 128GB for Rs 19,999 and after a discount, it will be available for Rs 18,999. The 8GB + 256GB variant comes at a price of Rs 21,999 and after discount, the smartphone will be available for Rs 19,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase through Realme's official website and Amazon. An early bird sale is scheduled to start today at 6 PM and the live commerce sale starts on March 22, 12 PM. Customers can also get free Realme Buds T300 worth Rs 2,299 on the purchase of Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G.

