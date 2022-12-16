Mumbai, December 16 : Motorola has launched two new devices in China – the Moto X40 and the Moto G53. Although they have launched in China, these new Moto devices are expected to soon be offered in the global market.

While the Moto X40 is a flagship model with premium features and specs, the Moto G53 is a budget model which is touted to be the most affordable 5G smartphone offering from Motorola. Let's check out these two new devices.

Moto X40 & Moto G53 – Specs & Features :

Moto X40

The Moto X40 flaunts a 6.7-inch 1,080 x 2,400ppi HDR10+ 165Hz OLED display.

The device gets powered by a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset backed by Adreno GPU, up to 12GBRAM and 512GB of storage.

The Moto X40 runs on the Android 13 OS out of the box.

The X40 gets a 4,600mAh battery pack with 125W wired charging along with 15W wireless charging support. The wired charging offers 0 to 50% battery capacity in only 7 minutes. The device is available in another version with a 5,000mAh battery and 68W fast charging support.

The handset sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angles sensor and a 12MP telephoto snapper. There's also a 60MP front facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Moto G53

The Moto G53 comes with a 6.5-inch 120Hz LCD HD+ display.

The handset is powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage.

The Moto G53 runs on Android 13 OS topped with UI 5.0.

The device offers a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP sensor 2MP macro snapper. The selfie and video calls needs are sufficed by an 8MP front camera.

It has a 5,000mAh battery pack with 18W charging capacity.

The Motorola Moto X40 is priced at CNY 3,399 (around Rs 40,400) for 8GB + 128GB variant, CNY 3,699 (approx. Rs 43,900) for 8GB + 256GB variant, CNY 3,999 (around Rs 47,500) for the 12GB + 256GB variant, and CNY 4,299 (about Rs 51,000) for the 12GB + 512GB variant.

The Motorola Moto G53 is has been tagged at CNY 900 (around Rs 10,700) for the 4GB + 128GB variant and CNY 1,100 (estimated Rs 13,100) for the 8GB + 128GB model.

