New Delhi, June 29: The Motorola Razr 40 series foldable smartphones are expected to be launched in India on July 3 through Amazon.

According to the new leaks, the price of the upcoming Motorola Razr 40 handset will start at Rs 59,999. The Razr 40 model will come in an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13T Pro Specs Leaked: From Price to Camera Details, Here's All We Know.

Motorola Razr 40 Specifications

The Motorola Razr 40 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. It is backed by a 4200mAh battery that supports 33W TurboPower fast charging and wireless charging.

The foldable phone features a 6.9-inch FHD+ internal foldable LTPO pOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. There is also a 1.4-inch FHD+ outer pOLED secondary screen on the device.

The Motorola Razr 40 will come in Sage Green, Summer Lilac and Vanilla Cream colour options. It features a vegan leather finish. OnePlus V Fold To Feature 7.8-inch 2K Foldable Screen: From Specs to Camera Details, Here's All We Know.

On the other hand, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will get a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a 3800mAh battery, and a 32MP front camera. It features a 7000 series aluminium frame and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus,

Additional features include a 1-165Hz refresh rate display, a 12MP primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide camera, and OIS.

