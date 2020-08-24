Lenovo owned Motorola is likely to launch the new Moto G9 smartphone today in India. Motorola has been teasing the smartphone with the tag line 'Something big is coming' on Flipkart & Twitter from the past couple of days. The company has not officially revealed the name of the device that is going to be unveiled today. Motorola One Fusion+ India Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Check Prices & Offers.

The Flipkart URL reveals the Moto G9 name that indicates that Motorola could launch the Moto G9 handset today in the domestic market. It is not clear whether the company will just unveil Moto G9 or Moto G9 series.

Moto G9 Launch (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Get ready to bring your entertainment to life. Unveiling tomorrow at 12 PM on @Flipkart. Stay tuned! https://t.co/XR6XoTXZUf pic.twitter.com/db7xnc29jo — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) August 23, 2020

In terms of specifications, the Flipkart listing doesn't reveal much information of Moto G9 handset. According to the teaser, the smartphone will offer spectacular performance & will sport an incredible camera module.

Moto G9 India Launch (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The device will come powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipset. Motorola's upcoming Moto G9 will feature a magnificent waterdrop notch display to provide an immersive display experience. Pricing & other specifications will be revealed during the launch of Moto G9 smartphone.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2020 10:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).