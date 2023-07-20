New Delhi, July 20: The highly anticipated Nothing Phone 2 has been finally recently launched in India. The new quirky looking smartphone will be going on sale on July 21 onwards. As the successor to the popular Nothing Phone 1, this new device has generated considerable excitement.

Sustainable inside-out, the phone features a 100% recycled aluminium mid-frame, utilizes 100% recycled tin on 9 circuit boards, recycled copper foil on the main circuit board, and over 90% recycled steel in all 28 steel stamping parts. Moreover, 80% of the plastic parts of the phone are sustainably sourced. Realme C53 Launched in India with 108MP Camera and Good Specs at Affordable Pricing; All Key Specs, Price and Other Details Inside.

Nothing Phone 2 Specifications:

The Nothing Phone 2 is equipped with a flagship-grade chipset, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, known for its fast performance and usage in many premium smartphones.

Featuring a stunning 6.7-inch OLED display with a 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, the phone delivers vibrant colours and sharp visuals for an immersive viewing experience.

It boasts an LTPO panel, allowing for an adaptive refresh rate that automatically adjusts between 10Hz and 120Hz.

Additionally, it supports an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance, making it suitable for use even in rainy conditions.

This smartphone boasts a dual-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 50-megapixel (f/1.88) primary camera and a 50-megapixel (f/2.2) camera. For selfies, it offers a single front camera with a 32-megapixel sensor and an f/2.45 aperture. With its advanced 18-bit Image Signal Processor (ISP), it can capture significantly more camera data compared to the previous generation.

Running on Android 13, this device is powered by a 4700mAh non-removable battery. It supports wireless charging and offers 45W Fast Charging for quick and convenient power replenishment. OnePlus 12 Next-Gen Flagship Smartphone Speculated to Launch Globally, Including India in January, 2024; Checkout Expected Specs and Other Key Details.

Nothing Phone 2 Price in India:

The Nothing Phone 2 is priced at Rs 44,999 for the base model, making it an attractive 5G smartphone option. The device is also available internationally, with prices of ₹54,999, £629.00, and €699.00.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2023 08:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).