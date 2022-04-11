Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro is confirmed to be launched tomorrow in the global market. The handset was launched in China earlier this year, along with the Red Magic 7 device under the Red Magic 7 Series. The vanilla model debuted in the global market last month, and now, the pro model will make its way. The launch event will take place at 8 AM EST (5:30 PM IST). Nubia RedMagic 6S Pro With 18GB RAM, Snapdragon 888+ SoC Launched.

Nubia Red Magic 7 will feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It will come powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 18GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

The countdown for the REDMAGIC 7 Pro is on. Are you ready for a new visual experience gaming it up? Follow the REDMAGIC news closely so you don't miss any news: https://t.co/oUkgJZgCjw — nubia Smartphone (@nubiasmartphone) April 6, 2022

For optics, it will feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary lens and a 16MP selfie camera.

The device will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 135W fast charging support. Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro will come with IXE 9.0 multi-dimensional cooling system with an RGB fan, a front metal heat sink, VC cooling and more.

