New Delhi, April 15: Samsung has reportedly announced that the global roll out of its One UI 7 update has been paused, after it began rolling out. Last week, the South Korean technology company started to roll out the latest update, which is based on Android 15, for its flagship devices. It included the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Samusng Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Although Samsung has reportedly confirmed the halt in the rollout, it has not provided any details regarding the reasons behind this decision. Additionally, the company has not yet shared any information about plans to address issues for users who have already installed the One UI 7 update. The situation may leave many users wondering about the next steps and any potential fixes that may be on the way. Samsung SmartThings Update: Samsung Electronics Announces New Features, Matter 1.4 Support and More To Enhance AI Home Experience.

Bug in Korean Galaxy S24 Firmware Halts One UI 7 Rollout Globally

Sudden! After the Korean Galaxy S24 series firmware was pushed, a serious bug was found, which led to the suspension of the push plan in all other countries, including China. — I'm back！ (@UniverseIce) April 14, 2025

The pause in the Samsung One UI 7 update is said to be caused by a bug, which may be linked to issues with unlocking devices. This information was shared by the well-known tipster Ice Universe. The tipster said, "After the Korean Galaxy S24 series firmware was pushed, a serious bug was found, which led to the suspension of the push plan in all other countries, including China." The rollout of One UI 7 based on Android 15, began last week for a select group of flagship devices in the United States, including the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. However, it seems that Samsung paused the software rollout at some point over the weekend. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra New ‘Dark’ Variant Teased, Launch Expected Soon; Check Details.

As per a report of Android Authority, a Samsung spokesperson said, “The One UI 7 rollout schedule is being updated to ensure the best possible experience. The new timing and availability will be shared shortly.” Samsung is expected to release an updated schedule for the One UI 7 rollout in the near future. Users can expect to receive the new timeline within the next few days or weeks. The updated schedule will provide clarity on when the rollout will resume and which devices will receive the update first.

