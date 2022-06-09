OnePlus is said to be working on the vanilla model of the OnePlus 10 Series. According to tipster Yogesh Brar, OnePlus 10 model has been codenamed Project Ovaltine. The OnePlus 10 vanilla model is rumoured to debut soon. According to Brar, OnePlus 10 will come powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. OnePlus 10 Specifications Reportedly Leaked Online, India Launch Soon.

It is likely to sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED touchscreen display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. For optics, it might get a 50MP primary shooter, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, there could be a 32MP selfie lens. The handset is expected to be fuelled by a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging support.

OnePlus 10 is likely to come in two configurations - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. Apart from this, nothing more is known. The company is yet to announce the launch date of the OnePlus 10. So this information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

