New Delhi, May 30: Amazon India has launched a new 5G Revolution Sale in India. The new sale aims to encourage people to upgrade to 5G smartphones. During this, you can get huge discounts and deals on various 5G smartphones. This includes devices from popular brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Realme, etc.

Additionally, Amazon Prime members will get additional benefits and exclusive offers, including 24-month no-cost EMI payment plans. You can get special benefits at the 'Advantage Just for Prime Store.' Redmi Note 12T Pro Launched With 144Hz Display, 64MP Omnivision Camera: From Price to Specs, All You Need To Know.

The Amazon 5G Revolution Sale will run until May 31. You can get up to 40% off on 5G phones. Whereas no-cost EMI purchase options starting ₹1,666 per month.

Here are some of the top 5G smartphones available with huge discounts during the sale:

iQOO 11 5G

Priced at Rs 49,999, this premium smartphone features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 2K E6 AMOLED display, and 120W flash charge technology. Customers can also enjoy an exchange offer of Rs 5,000 and a no-cost EMI option for up to 9 months.

iQOO Neo 6 5G

Available at Rs 24,999, this mid-range smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 870 5G processor, a 120Hz E4 AMOLED display, and 80W flash charge technology. Additionally, customers can avail an extra offer of Rs 2,000 in the exchange deal.

Redmi Note 12 5G

With a price of Rs 14,999, the Redmi Note 12 5G offers a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 processor, and a 48MP AI triple camera system. Customers can also benefit from an exchange offer of Rs 2,000. Smartphone Launches in India in June 2023: From Motorola X40 to Nothing Phone (2), All the Interesting New Handsets Preparing To Launch Next Month.

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Priced at Rs 71,999, this premium smartphone features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, a 6.73-inch 2K 120Hz E6 AMOLED display, and a 50MP Leica professional optics camera system. Customers can enjoy an exchange offer of up to Rs 10,000 in the trade-in deal.

OnePlus 11 5G

Available at Rs 55,499, this feature-packed smartphone boasts a 6.7-inch 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and a 5000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. Customers can also avail of an exchange offer of Rs 5,000 and a no-cost EMI option for up to 12 months.

Samsung M14 5G

Priced at Rs 15,490, the Samsung M14 5G offers a 6.6-inch FHD+ display, a 5nm processor, and a 50MP triple camera setup. Customers can additionally benefit from an exchange offer of Rs 500. HONOR 90, HONOR 90 Pro Launched With 200 Megapixel Camera, 120Hz OLED Curved Display: From Prices to Features, Check All Details Here.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G

This premium all-around smartphone is available at Rs 1,16,999. Customers can enjoy bank offers, an exchange offer of up to Rs 10,000, and a no-cost EMI option for up to 12 months. Prime members can also avail up to 24 months of no-cost EMI.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G

Priced at Rs 1,46,999, this unique foldable smartphone features a 6.2-inch cover screen and a 7.6-inch main screen. Customers can avail an exchange offer of Rs 8,000 and a no-cost EMI option for up to 6 months.

Lava Blaze 5G

Available at Rs 11,999, the Lava Blaze 5G is an affordable 5G smartphone with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display, a 50MP AI triple camera, and a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor. Customers can also benefit from an additional exchange offer of Rs 1,000. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE To Feature Exynos 2200 Chipset, 50 Megapixel Camera: Here's All We Know About Specs and Launch Timeline.

Please note that the above-mentioned prices and offers are subject to change. Customers are advised to visit the Amazon website or app for the most up-to-date information.

