Mumbai, May 20: Xiaomi has launched the next Redmi Note smartphone. It comes with a 16MP front camera, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a 5,080mAh with support for 67W wired charging.

The new handset sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD screen with a 144Hz 7-step variable refresh rate, a punch-hole cutout, and DisplayMate A+ ratings. It supports DC dimming and Dolby Vision. HONOR 90, HONOR 90 Pro Launched With 200 Megapixel Camera, 120Hz OLED Curved Display: From Prices to Features, Check All Details Here.

The Redmi Note 12T Pro is powered by Dimensity 8200-Ultra chipset, Mali-G610 MC6 GPU, up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512GB UFS 3.1 storage. For thermal management, the company has added VC liquid cooling tech.

For photos and videos, the new smartphone sports a 64MP rear camera (Omnivision OV64B 1/2″ sensor). It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle (119-degree FOV) and a 2MP macro camera.

Additional features include Android 13 with MIUI 14, Dual SIM, 4K video recording, 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 + 5GHz), 3.5mm audio jack, Stereo Dual Speaker, Dolby Atmos, and Splash resistant (IP53) build. realme 11 Pro+ & realme 11 Pro To Launch on June 8; New Leaks Reveal India Prices.

Redmi Note 12T Pro Price

The Redmi Note 12T Pro comes with a starting price of 1599 yuan (approx Rs 18,660) for an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-end model (12GB + 512GB) costs 1999 yuan (approx Rs 23,330).

The new handset comes in Ice Fog white, Carbon black and Harumi blue colour options. Sales will start in China on May 31. As of now, the company has not revealed the Indian price or launch date.

