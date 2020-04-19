OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro India Prices To Be Announced Today; How To Check OnePlus 8 Series Prices Before Anyone Else

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Smartphones (Photo Credits: OnePlus)

OnePlus launched its new flagship family - OnePlus 8 series in the global markets alongside Bullets Wireless Z earbuds. Launched in the US market at $699, the Chinese phone maker didn't reveal the prices for the Indian market, which was very surprising for the OnePlus fans. Later on, the company announced on its official Twitter account that the prices for the Indian market will be revealed soon. Moving on that line, the company will be revealing the official pricing for the OnePlus 8 Series and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z tonight. The prices will be revealed at 8 PM IST, exclusively for Red Cable Club members. OnePlus Z Aka OnePlus 8 Lite Launch Reportedly Delayed Due To Coronavirus Outbreak.

As far as the US prices are concerned, the base variant of OnePlus 8 with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs $699 whereas the bigger version will retail at $799. The fully loaded OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone gets a starting price of $899 and goes up to $999. Both the smartphones will be available on OnePlus.com starting on April 29. Apart from the OnePlus 8 series, the company also launched the new Bullets Wireless Z earbuds, which is priced at $49.95.

You can access the price reveal of OnePlus 8 series on Red Cable Club, only if you are a member of the club.

1. If you are already a member of Red Cable Club, you can simply access the price reveal on Red Cable Club. The users with OnePlus 6 & above will be required to visit the Red Cable Club section in Settings. Then Tap on the price reveal banner. This will reveal the prices for the OnePlus 8 series and Bullets Wireless Z earbuds.

2. User with OnePlus 3 to OnePlus 5T will be required to go to the Community app. Then go to Profile and select Red Cable Club. Now, tap on the price reveal banner, revealing the prices in the article.