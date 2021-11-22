OnePlus, the Chinese tech giant had launched the 9RT smartphone on October 13, 2021, in the home country. Now, the company plans to introduce the device in the Indian market. A known tipster who goes by the name of Mukul Sharma has revealed that OnePlus will launch the 9RT device in India with a different name 'OnePlus RT'. The smartphone has been listed on the Google Supported Devices and Google Play listing websites with a different name. The tipster claims that the handset has been listed with a model number OP5154L1 on the BIS certification, which hints that the company could soon launch the device in India. OnePlus Nord N20 5G Leaked Renders Reveal Triple Rear Cameras & Punch-Hole Display.

OnePlus 9RT comes with a 6.62-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, it gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main camera, a 16MP secondary snapper and a 2MP macro lens. At the front, there is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls.

The device runs on Android 11 based on Oppo's ColorOS and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65T warp charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port, 5G and 4G LTE. OnePlus 9RT is priced at CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs 38,600) for the 8GB + 128GB storage. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB models get a price tag of CNY 3,499 (approximately Rs 40,900) and CNY 3,799 (approximately Rs 44,400), respectively. So we expect the price of the OnePlus RT to be somewhere around it.

