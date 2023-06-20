New Delhi, June 20: Meta owned WhatsApp is continuously working to improve privacy and security of the messaging platform to ensure user security. WhatsApp has released another new privacy feature called ‘Silence Unknown Callers’ to enable the users avoid spam callers.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on June 20 that WhatsApp users will be able to ignore unknown or spam calls by turning on the new ‘Silence Unknown Callers’ feature in WhatsApp settings.

Once you turn on this new feature in your WhatsApp account, it will be automatically silencing all the incoming calls from unknown numbers or suspected spam callers. However, to avoid missing out on any important calls, WhatsApp will be showing all the calls in the call list tab as well as in notifications. So, let's check how to turn on this new Silence unknown callers privacy feature on WhatsApp to make use of it.

How To Turn On The Silence Unknown Callers Feature on WhatsApp For Android Users:

First open your WhatsApp account and tap on the three dots on the top right corner.

Tap on ‘Settings’ and select the ‘Privacy’ section.

Scroll down to ‘Calls’.

In the 'Calls' section, select the 'Silence unknown callers' option and you are set.

How To Turn On The Silence Unknown Callers Feature on WhatsApp For iOS or iPhone Users:

Open your WhatsApp account and go to ‘Settings’.

Select ‘Privacy’ and tap on the ‘Calls’ section.

In the ‘Calls’ section, tap on the ‘Silence unknown callers’ option to turn it on.

Apart from releasing the new ‘Silence unknown callers’ feature, WhatsApp has also launched the ‘Privacy Checkup’ to ensure that the users can check all the privacy options available on messaging platform to make use of them. Users can check their privacy settings by going to ‘Start checkup’ in the Privacy settings, where several privacy features are available to ensure safe messaging and calls, as well as safeguarding personal information.

