New Delhi, September 27: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reportedly believes that AI is on the point of exceeding human intelligence, with upcoming breakthroughs likely achievable through advanced artificial intelligence (AI) systems. Altman also shared insights into the company’s hardware vision, hinting at the development of a "family of devices." OpenAI CEO also suggested that in the future, AI could handle around 40% of the tasks currently performed in the economy.

He further discussed his thoughts on how AI could shape the future, and emphasised the transformative potential of these technologies in ways that were previously unimaginable. After receiving this year’s Axel Springer award, Altman highlighted the rapid pace of AI development, suggesting that machines could soon outperform humans. As per a report of Business Insider, Sam Altman predicts that AI is likely to surpass human intelligence by 2030. OpenAI To Launch New Compute-Intensive AI Products for Pro Users With Additional Fees Over Next Few Weeks: CEO Sam Altman.

In an interview, Altman was asked about the possibility of superintelligence surpassing humans in every way. He remarked that "GPT5 is already smarter than me, at least, I think a lot of other people too." He added that while GPT-5 can perform remarkable tasks, it struggles with things humans can do easily. Altman highlighted the rapid progress since ChatGPT’s launch, noting that within a few years, AI could potentially make scientific discoveries beyond human capability, which he considers the beginning of superintelligence. What Is ChatGPT Pulse? Know All About OpenAI’s New Feature Designed To Offer Deeply Personal Assistance to Users.

Altman stated that he would be very surprised if, by 2030, we do not have highly advanced AI models capable of performing tasks beyond human ability. OpenAI CEO also stated that if AI progress in 2026 does not match the advancements of 2024 and 2025, it would be surprising. When asked about how many current jobs might disappear in the future, Altman said that new jobs will replace many existing ones. He envisions a future where AI may handle 30 to 40% of the tasks performed in today’s economy in the near future.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Business Insider), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

