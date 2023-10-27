New Delhi, October 27: OPPO has launched its new mid-range smartphone, OPPO A79 5G, in India at Rs 19,999. The new smartphone from OPPO offers powerful specifications, features and attractive design. OPPO A79 is the new 5G smartphone with the latest features like side-mounted fingerprint, MediaTek processor, 50MP camera and much more.

The new device from OPPO comes with a metallic finish and an attractive camera setup on the back. OPPO has introduced its A79 5G with a Glowing Feather Design that, according to the company, shines like a diamond. OPPP's new smartphone comes in two colours: Glowing Green and Mystic Black. Apple Rolls Out 'Concerts' Section in iOS Version of Shazam App Allowing Users To Check Upcoming Concerts in Their Area.

OPPO A79 5G Introduced on October 27:

Don't miss your chance to own the all-new OPPO A79 5G at an incredible price of Rs.19,999/- only! Get ready to #BringYourA-Game with a smartphone that redefines excellence! Know More: https://t.co/FR4H85Av6P pic.twitter.com/qxPlu9lXx8 — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) October 27, 2023

OPPO A79 5G Specifications:

OPPO A79 5G has a 6.7 (17.06cm) FHD+ display with 2400x1080 resolution and 90Hz display. The LCD offers a maximum of 680nits of peak brightness and Panda Glass protection. The device packs 8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging and a weight of 193 grams. According to the official OPPO India website, OPPO A79 is powered by an MT6833 processor and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. Google CEO Sundar Pichai To Testify In 'US vs Google Anti-Trust Case' on October 30 and Share His Side of Story About Google's Search.

OPPO's new A79 5G packs a 50MP primary camera, 2MP secondary camera, and 8MP front camera. The new OPPO smartphone can record 1080p and 720p slow-motion videos. There are many other in-built features in the A79 5G from OPPO like Ultra Volume Mode that enhances volume to 300%, RAM Expansion, IPX4 water resistance, Auto Pixelate and others. The device comes with 36-month Fluency Protection and multiple offers during the festive season.

