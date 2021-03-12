New Delhi: Smartphone brand OPPO on Thursday unveiled its 2021 flagship Find X3 Pro with two 50MP cameras, 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage and latest Snapdragon 888 chipset for 1,149 euros. The smartphone in either Gloss Black or anti-glare Blue Matte colours will be available from March 30, according to media reports. The device carries a camera bump that seamlessly rises from the same piece of back panel glass. Oppo F19 Pro Series Launched in India From Rs 21,490.

The 6.7-inch phone with QHD+ allows the refresh rate to go between 5Hz and 120Hz. The Find X3 Pro also offers a 240Hz touch-sampling rate. The 4,500mAh battery can be fast-charged at up to 65W fast-charging. The company said the battery can go from zero to 100 per cent in just 80 minutes.

OPPO, which became the top player in the Chinese smartphone market for the first time in January, is also offering wireless charging on the device with a 30W system. The quad-camera setup on the back features two 50MP Sony IMX766 sensors, one for the main wide-angle camera and the other for the ultra-wide-angle sensor. There is also a 13MP telephoto camera that offers a 5 times hybrid zoom. A 3MP macro camera completes the rear system. The front camera has a 32MP sensor. The Find X3 Pro comes with ColorOS 11.2, based on Android 11.

