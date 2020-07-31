Oppo, the Chinese smartphone maker will officially launch its Reno 4 Pro mobile phone today in India. The launch will be an online-only AR event due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The launch event will commence at 12.30 pm IST and can be streamed online via Oppo India's official YouTube & other social media handles. Interested users can also watch the live broadcast of the Reno 4 Pro launch event by clicking on the below-embedded video. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Smartphone to Be Launched in India on July 31; Check Excepted Prices, Features & Specifications.

According to the revealed teaser of Oppo Reno 4 Pro, the mobile phone is expected to come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED 3D borderless sense punch-hole display & a 90Hz refresh rate.

For photography, the handset will come equipped with a quad rear camera module which could comprise of a 48MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 13MP telephoto snapper & a laser detection autofocus sensor. At the front, there might be a 32MP selfie shooter.

Excited for the #OPPOReno4Pro? Catch the most immersive AR launch event live today at 12:30 PM on your favourite platform! Get ready to #SenseTheInfinite! pic.twitter.com/rCJm82OgMb — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) July 31, 2020

Oppo Reno 4 Pro was unveiled in China with Snapdragon 765G SoC. The Indian model is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset & is likely to be offered with up to 12GB of RAM & 256GB internal storage.

Oppo Reno 4 Pro (Photo Credits: Oppo)

The mobile phone could pack a 4,000mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast-charging technology & tipped to run on Android 10 based ColorOS 7.2 Operating system. Coming to the prices, Oppo Reno 4 Pro is expected to be priced at Rs 40,500 for 8GB & 128GB model whereas the 12GB & 256GB variant could get a price tag of Rs 45,800.

