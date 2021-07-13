Oppo will officially launch the much-awaited Reno 6 series in the Indian market tomorrow. The Chinese phone brand will reveal prices and availability details during the launch event, which is slated to begin at 3 pm IST. The event will be streamed live via Oppo's official YouTube channel and social media accounts. The Reno 6 series will consist of Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro premium mid-range phones. Oppo Reno6 Z Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, Launch Soon.

The new Oppo Reno 6 series made its debut in the home markets earlier this year in May. Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro smartphones will be sold online exclusively via Flipkart and a dedicated page has been listed on the e-commerce website revealing key details ahead of the launch. It will come as a successor to the Reno 5 series.

The regular Oppo 6 smartphone is expected to boast a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. The screen will get a punch-hole camera along with a 90Hz refresh rate. The bigger Oppo 6 Pro phone will sport a slightly bigger 6.55-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The elder sibling will also get a display with a punch-hole cutout housing the selfie camera.

The #MostAwaitedReno arrives tomorrow. How can anyone not get excited?​#OPPOReno6Series, launching on 14th July, 3PM. pic.twitter.com/IMiAmtfXru — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) July 13, 2021

Both the phones will come powered by MediaTek sourced processors. The Oppo Reno 6 will source from the Dimensity 900 SoC, while the Pro model will get a more powerful Dimensity 1200 SoC. Both the phones will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G (Photo Credits: Oppo)

For photography, Oppo Reno 6 will come with a triple camera setup at the back. The main camera will be a 64MP primary lens accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. The front camera is likely to be a 32MP shooter for video calling and selfies.

The Reno 6 smartphone will come fuelled by a 4,300 mAh battery whereas the Pro variant will get a 4,500mAh battery. Both the handsets will support 65W fast-charging technology. The Oppo Reno 6 series will boot Android 11-based ColorOS 11 custom skin on top.

Oppo Reno 6 Series (Photo Credits: Oppo)

In terms of pricing, Oppo retails the Reno 6 at CNY 2,799 (around Rs 31,800) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant in the home market. The Reno 6 Pro costs CNY 3,499 (around Rs 39,800). Oppo is expected to launch the Reno 6 series in the country on similar lines.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2021 11:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).