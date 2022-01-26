The Oppo Reno7 Series is all set to debut in India on February 4, 2022. The company has been teasing the Reno7 Series on its official Twitter and other social media accounts. Ahead of its launch, the price of the vanilla model has been tipped online. According to a report from Passionate Geekz, Oppo Reno7 5G will be priced in India at Rs 31,490 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The handset is also said to carry similar specifications as that of the Reno7 SE 5G model, which was launched in China last year. Oppo Reno7 Series India Launch Confirmed for February 4, 2022.

In terms of specifications, the Reno7 5G is likely to get a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. For photography, it might get a 48MP primary camera, a 2MP macro snapper and a 2MP depth shooter. Upfront, there could be a 16MP camera with a Sony IMX471 sensor.

The smartphone is rumoured to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Connectivity options might include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB Type-C port and 5G. Oppo Reno7 is also said to come with a fingerprint sensor and a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 26, 2022 09:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).