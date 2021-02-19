Poco India launched Poco M3 smartphone in the country last month. The phone will again be made available for online sale today at 12 pm IST via Flipkart. The budget smartphone from the Chinese phone maker comes with an attractive looking design sporting a leather-like finish. The main highlights of the phone are Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, a triple rear camera setup, a waterdrop-style display notch, a massive 6,000mAh battery with fast charging. Poco M3 with 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 10,999; Check Price, Features, Variants & Specifications.

As far as prices are concerned, the Poco M3 is priced at Rs 10,999 for 6GB + 64GB variant whereas the 6GB + 128GB costs Rs 11,999. It is offered in three colours - Cool Blue, Poco Yellow and Power Black. Prospect buyers can opt for a range of discounts while purchasing the handset. It includes an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on transactions made via ICICI bank.

Poco M3 (Photo Credits: Sazu Hosen Twitter)

Talking about the specifications, Poco M3 phone sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1,080x2,340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under the hood, the phone gets an octa-core Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. It runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12.

Poco M3 (Photo Credits: Poco India Twitter)

For photos and video, there is a triple rear setup which comprises a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro shooter, and a 2MP depth sensor. It also gets an 8MP snapper for selfies and video calls. It is fuelled by a 6,000mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging. For connectivity, it includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

