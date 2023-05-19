New Delhi, May 19: The new upcoming realme 11 Pro and realme 11 Pro+ models are gearing up for their India launch. While the official launch date is yet to be announced, the company went ahead and revealed about its exclusive availability on Flipkart.

The realme 11 series launched in China recently, which comprises of three models - realme 11, realme 11 Pro and realme 11 Pro+. Motorola Edge 40 India Price Accidentally Leaked on Flipkart Prior to Its Official Launch.

realme 11 Pro, realme 11 Pro+ Flipkart Availability

Flipkart now has a microsite for the realme 11 Pro and realme 11 Pro+, confirming the smartphone duo to be exclusively available on the platform. The realme 11 Pro+’s camera being the focal point of promotion. The realme 11 vanilla is not mentioned anywhere, so it has very slim chances of launching in India.

realme 11 Pro, realme 11 Pro+ Specifications

The realme 11 Pro and realme 11 Pro+ will be sharing similar specifications with the only differences being the camera and charging capabilities. Both the realme phones will flaunt the same 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handsets will get powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset paired with Mali-G68 GPU and 12GB of RAM and both run on the Android 13 OS based UI 4.0. However, while the realme 11 Pro comes with up to 512GB of storage, the realme 11 Pro+ offers up to 1TB. Apple Reality Pro Diverted Sharply From Its Original Inception, Executive Calls It a ‘Science Project’, Learn the Story Behind the Highly Awaited MR Headset.

The realme 11 Pro+ will be boasting of a humongous 200MP primary camera along with an 8MP ultra-wide angle and a 2MP macro snappers at its rear, while offering a 32MP front facing camera. On the other hand, the realme 11 Pro will offer a 108MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP secondary shooter.

Both the realme handsets will be packing in a 5,000mAh battery pack, but while the realme 11 Pro+ will get 100W fast charging support, the realme 11 Pro will get 67W fast charging support.

realme 11 Pro, realme 11 Pro+ Expected India Price

The realme 11 Pro is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 22,000 to Rs 23,000 in India, while the realme 11 Pro+ is likely to be tagged in the range of Rs 28,000 to Rs 29,000.

