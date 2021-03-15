New Delhi: Realme recently unveiled industry-leading 108MP camera and now the company is expected to launch a smartphone with this camera on March 24. Realme confirmed the launch date via teaser video which features Madhav Sheth - VP of realme and CEO of realme India and Europe - who's shown driving a sports car at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida. Realme C21 With 5,000mAh Battery & Triple Rear Cameras Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

The 8 series smartphones will have sharper photo quality, world's first tilt-shift time-lapse video, starry time-lapse video, and new portrait filters. In realme 8 Pro's camera, 3x mode activates a new 'In-sensor Zoom' which will only use the 12MP sensor mapped with the zoomed part to generate an image.

With the Number Series we have leaped to: ✅ Supreme Visual Experience ✅ Amazing Picture Clarity ✅ Fast Charging Tech ✅ Trendsetting Design Now, we are ready for #InfiniteLeapWith8. Are you? pic.twitter.com/q0SVFlGcyk — Madhav108MP (@MadhavSheth1) March 11, 2021

The imaging process is faster because of the smaller size on the 12MP photo, enabling realme 8 Pro to take eight 12MP photos in a row and then input them into the clarity enhancement algorithm to further increase the image clarity, the company informed.

After processing, a 3x photo from realme 8 Pro can be even better than some of the optical telephoto lenses in terms of sharpness. The company has also launched the world's first Starry Time-lapse Video on its smartphone. Realme has come up with an exclusive time-lapse video algorithm based on starry photos. With the new tilt-shift photography algorithm, the realme 8 series would be able to capture tilt-shift photos as well as 10 times faster tilt-shift time-lapse videos.

