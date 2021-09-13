Realme 8i was launched in India last week alongside the Realme 8s 5G and Realme Pad. The mid-range smartphone will go on sale tomorrow at noon IST via Flipkart, Realme website and offline stores. The handset is offered in offered in two variants - 6GB + 64GB & 6GB + 128GB. While the former is priced at Rs 13,999, the latter costs Rs 15,999. The Realme 8s 5G that was launched alongside the Realme 8i went on sale today at 12 pm IST. Realme 9 Series To Be Launched in India by Next Year Only: Report.

It will be available in two colours - Space Black and Space Purple. Buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on the purchases made through HDFC Bank or ICICI Bank credit, debit, or Easy EMI transactions.

Realme 8i Smartphone (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

The Realme 8i boasts a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1,080x2,412 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone supports memory expansion of up to 256GB dedicated via a microSD card slot. It's worth noting that the 6GB RAM variant supports 5GB Virtual RAM that enhances multitasking. It runs on Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11 OS.

Impeccable pictures are just a click away! The #realme8i comes equipped with a 50MP AI Triple Camera which lets you capture your memorable moments with utmost clarity. First Sale Tomorrow at 12 PM with additional bank offers. #InfinitelySmooth https://t.co/RCdJAXhDZw pic.twitter.com/vz60E4jj0B — realme (@realmeIndia) September 13, 2021

For photography, it comes equipped with a triple rear camera module. It comprises a 50MP primary lens accompanied by two 2MP sensors for monochrome and macro images. The front camera is a 16MP snapper for selfies and video calls. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

