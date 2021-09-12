The Realme 8s 5G was launched in India alongside Realme 8i and Realme Pad earlier this week. The mid-range phone will go on sale tomorrow via Flipkart and Realme channels at noon. Realme 8s 5G comes in two variants - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. Prices of the phone start at Rs 17,999 for the base 6GB variant. The bigger 8GB model costs Rs 19,999. Realme 9 Series To Be Launched in India by Next Year Only: Report

The Realme 8s 5G will be available in two colours - Universal Blue and Universal Purple. As a part of the launch offer, the mid-range smartphone will get an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on purchases made with HDFC Bank debit, credits cards and EMI transactions.

Realme 8s 5G Online Sale (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

As for specifications, the Realme 8s 5G boasts a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The panel has a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 percent. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone also gets an additional 5GB of virtual RAM that uses a portion of the built-in storage for a multitasking experience. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Display so immersive, you won't take your eyes off it! The #realme8s5G comes with a 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display to give you a seamless viewing experience. Starting from ₹12,599* First Sale at 12 PM, 13th September,with bank offers. *T&C Apply https://t.co/5wuje8ryiw pic.twitter.com/cyMTHWObCy — realme (@realmeIndia) September 12, 2021

It runs on Realme UI 2.0 custom skin based on Android 11 OS out-of-the-box. For photography, there is a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP primary sensor and two 2MP snappers for black & white and macro. Upfront, there’s a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Dart fast-charging support.

