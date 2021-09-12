The Realme 8s 5G was launched in India alongside Realme 8i and Realme Pad earlier this week. The mid-range phone will go on sale tomorrow via Flipkart and Realme channels at noon. Realme 8s 5G comes in two variants - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB. Prices of the phone start at Rs 17,999 for the base 6GB variant. The bigger 8GB model costs Rs 19,999. Realme 9 Series To Be Launched in India by Next Year Only: Report

The Realme 8s 5G will be available in two colours - Universal Blue and Universal Purple. As a part of the launch offer, the mid-range smartphone will get an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on purchases made with HDFC Bank debit, credits cards and EMI transactions.

Realme 8s 5G Online Sale
Realme 8s 5G Online Sale (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

As for specifications, the Realme 8s 5G boasts a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The panel has a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 percent. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone also gets an additional 5GB of virtual RAM that uses a portion of the built-in storage for a multitasking experience. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

It runs on Realme UI 2.0 custom skin based on Android 11 OS out-of-the-box. For photography, there is a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP primary sensor and two 2MP snappers for black & white and macro. Upfront, there’s a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W Dart fast-charging support.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 12, 2021 11:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).