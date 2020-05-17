Realme C3, Realme C2 Prices Officially Increased in India; Check New Prices Here

Realme C3 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Realme India)

Realme, the Vivo spin-off smartphone manufacturer has increased the prices of its two entry-level phones in India. The Realme has raised the prices for Realme C3 and Realme C2 smartphones in the country. The Realme C3 entry-level smartphone is now priced at Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM variant seeing a price hike of Rs 500. Moreover, the 4GB + 64GB variant of the Realme too sees a price hike of Rs 500. It now retails at Rs 8,999 instead of Rs 8,499. Realme’s New TV & Smartwatch to Be Launched in India on May 25.

The phone maker also has increased the prices for the Realme C2 handset in India, which is now available at Rs 6,999. Previously, the 2GB + 16GB variant was priced at Rs 6,499. The prices have been updated on the official website. Moreover, the smartphone is available for purchase via the official site - Realme.com and Flipkart.

The Realme C3 smartphone is one of the budget devices available at an attractive price point in the market. It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display carrying 20:9 aspect ratio, sunrise design, big 5,000mAh battery, MediaTek Helio G70 processor and much more. The Helio G70 chipset is clocked up to 2.0GHz. For photography, the phone gets dual rear camera module comprising a 12MP primary sensor along with a 2MP lens for portrait shots. At the front, there is a 5MP snapper for video calling and selfies. The company offers the smartphone with Realme UI based on Android 10.

On the other hand, the Realme C2 smartphone comes with 6.1-inch HD+ display with a dewdrop notch, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, 4,000mAh battery, dual rear camera setup and more. The setup comprises of a 13MP + 2MP sensors. At the front, there is a 5MP AI-powered selfie camera.