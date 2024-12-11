New Delhi, December 11: Reddit has introduced its new AI search tool “Reddit Answers” to enhance users experience in finding information, recommendations, and discussions on various topics. Unlike traditional search engines like Google Search and Microsoft Bing, Reddit Answers is different. The AI search tool will allow users to ask questions and receive curated answers. Reddit Answers is said to offer a personal and community-driven search experience for its users.

Reddit is rolling out a test of Reddit Answers, a new way to get information, recommendations, discussions, and more. Users can ask questions and receive answers through an AI-powered conversational interface. Reddit Answers will provide curated summaries of relevant conversations from across the platform. Reddit Answers was initially available for a small group of users in the United States. Right now, it only supports the English language. However, the platform has plans to introduce more languages and make it available in other places in the future. Copilot New Features: Microsoft Unveils Revamped Taskbar UI and Fresh Keyboard Shortcut for Copilot on Windows.

How Is Reddit Answers Different From Google Search and Microsoft Bing?

Reddit offers answers, tips, and viewpoints on nearly any topic you might be interested in. The new AI-driven search feature is part of Reddit's plan to enhance user experience to find information on the platform. The goal is to make search quicker, smarter, and useful for everyone. Search engines such as Google Search and Microsoft Bing, which explore the whole internet, Reddit Answers focuses only on the information available within Reddit's own communities. Grok AI Beats ChatGPT: Elon Musk Shares Statistics of xAI’s Chatbot Achieving 50% More Organic Searches, Teases Upcoming Grok Button for Post Proofreading.

Reddit users, known as redditors, can ask questions and get responses through a new chat-like interface powered by AI. When someone asks a question, they will see curated summaries of relevant discussions and information from across Reddit. It will also include links to related communities and posts to find more information on the topic. Reddit users can quickly view important snippets and answers directly from other real users. They can also enter into the complete discussions and explore further by asking their questions or following up with suggested ones.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 11, 2024 08:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).