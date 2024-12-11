Elon Musk called Grok AI 'BasedGPT' and shared statistics of searches for an xAI-developed AI chatbot. Elon Musk said, "Searches for Grok , made by @xAI , just exceeded 50% of searches for ChapGPT". The tech billionaire shared the screenshot from Google Trends offering a comparison between his AI tool and rival OpenAI's chatbot. Musk also announced that a "Grok button" to proofread and enhance posts will be launched soon for the users. Grok recently rolled out image generation and explained post features, offering users more out of his artificial intelligence. WhatsApp Testing ‘Forward to Meta AI’ Feature To Allow Users To Share Text, Media To Get Quick Responses, Boost Seamless Interaction.

Grok AI Searches Increased 50% Compared to ChatGPT, Said Elon Musk

Searches for @Grok, made by @xAI, just exceeded 50% of searches for ChapGPT pic.twitter.com/FiJoUL51uL — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2024

Grok Button for Proofreading Launching Soon

A Grok button to proofread and offer enhancements to your posts, including images, is coming https://t.co/YgEIowkpdi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2024

Grok is BasedGPT

Grok is BasedGPT https://t.co/DmJx2sOifS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2024

