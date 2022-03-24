Redmi 10 smartphone is all set to go on sale today in India. The device was launched in the country last week, and today, it will be available for purchase for the first time via Flipkart, Mi India website, Mi Home and select offline retail stores. Customers purchasing the device will get an instant discount of up to Rs 1,000 via HDFC Bank cards or EMI transactions, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, free 6 months Gaana Plus, Google Pixel Buds A-Series and more. Redmi 10 With 50MP Dual Rear Camera Setup Launched in India at Rs 10,999.

In terms of specifications, Redmi 10 gets a 6.7-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset features a 50MP main camera and a 2MP portrait lens. Upfront, there is a 5MP camera for clicking selfies and attending video calls.

Redmi 10 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Xiaomi)

The power of Snapdragon 680 has been unleashed with #Redmi10 on @Flipkart. Launching on 24.03.2022 at just ₹9,999*. 🛒 https://t.co/cw3MdauYdo pic.twitter.com/eb2aQFzYWx — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) March 23, 2022

Redmi 10 packs a 6,000mAh battery with an 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a rear fingerprint sensor. Coming to the pricing, Redmi 10 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model, whereas the 6GB + 128GB variant costs Rs 12,999. It will be offered in midnight black, pacific blue and caribbean green colours.

