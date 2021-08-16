It’s a known fact that video is the most engaging form of content today, and this trend is expected to only grow in the coming years. This year, it was found that 86% of businesses make use of video content for marketing purposes, which is a slight increase from 85% in 2020. If you’re someone who is into digital marketing or simply love being in front of the camera, then chances are you may have already uploaded a few simple videos on YouTube or may be involved in video creation at some point. If not, you’ve surely watched various types of videos while scrolling through Instagram Stories and Facebook Live.

If you want to take video creation to the next level, whether for your business or personal needs, it is essential to understand the different kinds of video editing tools and software available online. Here is our list of the top 10 online video editor software.

Top 10 Video Editing Tools for Small Businesses

1. Pinnacle Studio

Are you looking for an easy-to-use online editor? Try out Pinnacle Studio, a great option that comes with plenty of editing features. With the simple drag-and-drop feature, you can easily edit your audio and video snippets quickly. Its accessible and intuitive software is professional enough in its functions and capacity. It is a fantastic tool for both beginners and professionals looking to make high-quality videos. You can import material easily from various sources and edit your videos using 360-degree editing, stop motion, and unique effects.

2. iMovie

If you’re a Mac user, iMovie is an excellent software to use for creating videos. Known for its top ratings, it comes with features that are user-friendly and simple. With just the right number of features, the tool is interesting and isn’t overwhelming for those who are just starting with video editing. The software has all the right editing features to help you make quality videos. You can use the software to create trailers, clips, and even movies in the best 4k resolution.

3. InVideo

InVideo is a great online video editor that is perfect for small businesses or anyone looking to make professional videos. The tool helps users to make awesome videos in just a few minutes. This online video editor is relatively easy and quick to use. It’s an affordable, web-based platform that can be used on Mac and Windows. InVideo does not require extensive experience as you will be editing all your videos in a simple, intuitive editor. The extremely easy-to-use tool comes with over 2,000 templates that you can customize and design according to your specific needs.

4. VSDC

VSDC is a free editing software available for anyone to use. It is a very comprehensive software and rates as one of the best video editing tools in the market. Known for its versatile and powerful interface, it offers users a wide variety of features, including effects and objects. If you’re looking for something simple and easy to use, VSDC is the perfect tool as it comes with simple instructions and drag-and-drop options that allow for smooth editing.

5. Filmora

Filmora is another great editing software designed with unique features. With this software, you can create excellent videos with ease. Whether you’re a beginner or a professional, the tool is perfect for just about anyone. It is compatible with 4K files and supports videos and pictures, allowing you to edit your pieces easily. If you’re looking to enhance the sound of your videos, you can explore its audio equalizer and keyframing features.

6. Final Cut Pro X

Final Cut Pro X is a powerful video editor for Mac users. The software is designed for both professionals and beginners and comes with excellent features like HDR, 360-degree footage, multi-camera, and 3D effects. Final Cut Pro X is a very easy-to-use software with all the right features for quality editing.

7. Adobe Premiere Pro

The Adobe Premiere Pro software is used by many professionals in different industries. Adobe always ranks high among the top video editing tools to use for professional-looking videos. This is a must-have video editing software packed with advanced features to use for video streams and any other type of video. Using this software, you can easily edit your raw footage in any video format and apply various editing techniques to achieve the right effects.

8. Lightworks

If you’re an advanced user looking for a complete editing software, Lightworks may be the perfect video editor for you. To use this tool, you do not require advanced technical knowledge. The software can be easily downloaded free of cost, but it also comes with a paid pro version with additional features. Lightworks offers users an intuitive and simple interface that is perfect for all your editing needs. Once you register, you are free to get started with your first video project.

9. Avid Media Composer

Avid Media Composer is a popular video editor used in the film industry. Though a very expensive software, it is well-known for its editing tools that are advanced and powerful. This software comes with a new and simple interface that offers a wide range of categories. Compared to its previous versions, the new version gives users a very intuitive experience.

10. Vegas Pro

Vegas Pro is a must-have editing tool for all types of video professionals. This software comes with an intuitive interface for high-quality results. It can be used to create videos that require 3D and sound effects. This tool is excellent for all your media and editing requirements. Vegas Pro continues to bring in new features for the best editing experience with powerful features based on artificial intelligence and hardware acceleration technologies.

11. Conclusion

If you are a beginner at , choosing the right software can sometimes be an intimidating prospect. Hence, trying out the various features in the trial version before purchasing any software is your safest bet. However, make sure that the tool you choose fits both your needs and your budget.

