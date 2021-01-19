Apple iPhone 12 series is now available from a starting price of Rs 48,900 as a part of Republic Day sale. iPhone 12 is now listed at Rs 61,900, iPhone 12 Mini from Rs 48,900, iPhone 12 Pro from Rs 1,02,900 and iPhone 12 Pro Max from Rs 1,12,900. iPhone 12 series phones are listed with these effective discount prices on the IndiaiStore website. The online retail store has partnered with HDFC Bank to provide a cashback amount of Rs 6,000 via credit cards and Rs 1,500 through debit cards on the purchase of iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12. Customers purchasing iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max will get a cashback amount of Rs 5,000 via HDFC credit cards and Rs 1,500 via HDFC debit cards. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2021 Live for Prime Members: Offers & Discounts on iPhone 12 Mini, Samsung M02s, Redmi 9 Power, Galaxy M31s.

In addition to this, iPhone 12 series customers will get Rs 3,000 extra cashback back as a republic day offer and up to Rs 9,000 via exchange deal, moreover, there are no-cost EMI options. Now, if we take a look at the prices of the iPhone 12 series by combing all these offers, the iPhone 12 Mini can be purchased at Rs 48,900. The regular price for this model is Rs 69,900. iPhone 12 64GB model which originally costs Rs 79,900 is now available at Rs 61,900. On the other hand, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are listed on the IndiaiStore website with a starting price of Rs 1,02,900 and Rs 1,12,900 respectively.

It is important to note that this sale will last till January 26, 2021. As a reminder, Apple launched its iPhone 12 series in October last year. iPhone 12 Mini sports a 5.4-inch retina XDR display whereas the iPhone 12 features a 6.1-inch OLED display. iPhone 12 series comes powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chipset. iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max come with a 12MP triple rear cameras whereas iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 get a 12MP dual rear camera module. iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 are available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage variants whereas iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro are being offered in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options.

