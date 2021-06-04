Samsung, the South Korean smartphone maker officially Galaxy A22 5G and Galaxy A22 4G smartphones in the European market. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G will be made available for sale in Europe from next month. On the other hand, the availability of the 4G model has not been announced by the company. The Galaxy A22 5G will be offered in Grey, Mint, Violet and White shades whereas the Galaxy A22 4G comes in Black, Mint, Violet and White colours. Samsung To Import 1 Million Innovative Low Dead Space Syringes To Support India’s COVID-19 Vaccination Drive: Report.

Samsung Galaxy A22 (Photo Credits: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone comes equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP main lens, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie snapper.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A22 4G features a 6.4-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset comes powered by Mediatek Helio G80 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For optics, it gets a quad rear camera setup featuring a 48MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro snapper. At the front, there is a 13MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Both smartphones get connectivity options including 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, side-mounted fingerprint scanner and more. Both Galaxy A22 5G and Galaxy A22 4G come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. Coming to the pricing, the Galaxy A22 5G is priced at EUR 229 (approximately Rs 20,300) for the 4GB + 64GB model and EUR 249 (approximately Rs 22,100) for the 4GB + 128GB variant. The phone also comes in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB models but their pricing has not been revealed by the company yet. On the other side, Samsung has also not revealed the pricing of Galaxy A22 4G variants.

