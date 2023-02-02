New Delhi, February 2 : South Korean tech giant Samsung launched the new Galaxy Book3 notebook models at its ‘Unpacked’ launch event where the Galaxy S23 series flagship smartphones were the showstoppers. The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra is the top-end model among the newly unveiled Galaxy Book laptops.

The new Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra was launched alongside the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 and Book3 Pro in the Galaxy Book3 notebook series. The Galaxy Book3 is meant for ultra-high-performance computing as well as high-end gaming. Let’s delve deeper into its specs. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S23: Price in India and Specification of Samsung Galaxy S23 Series.

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra - Specifications & Features :

The new Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra flaunts a crystal clear 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The notebook gets powered by the Intel Core i9-13900H processor, while an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU handles the graphics. The laptop gets 32GB LPDDR5 of RAM.

The Galaxy Book3 Ultra offers a full-sized backlit keyboard along with a Windows Precision trackpad. The device offers a full HD webcam onboard making it very good for video conferencing. The laptop also comes packed with several connectivity options including a Thunderbolt 4 (USB Type-C) port, a USB 3.2 Type-A port, an HDMI 1.4 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSD card slot. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Flagship Smartphones Launched Globally; Here’s All That You Need To Know.

The premium notebook draws power from a 76Wh battery pack which should be able to offer long battery life, and it comes with 100W fast charging support that makes it highly convenient for people on the go to quickly recharge the device.

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra has the latest Windows 11 operating system pre-installed. The notebook also gets some features like Expert RAW Auto Share that allows automatically transferring RAW images from a Galaxy smartphone to the laptop.

Other features of this notebook includes Galaxy Book Smart Switch, Samsung Multi Control, Samsung Pass, Private Share, Quick Share, Second Screen and Studio Mode offering many great convenient actions to be performed seamlessly. For instance, Samsung Multi Control allows controlling one’s Galaxy smartphone using the notebook’s keyboard and trackpad.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra – Colour, Price & Availability :

The Galaxy Book3 Ultra will be available only in a single model of 16-inch in Graphite grey shade. Samsung has not yet reveal the pricing of the Galaxy Book3 Ultra. However, it is known that the Book3 Ultra along with its siblings Galaxy Book3 Pro and Book3 Pro 360 will be go on sale only in select global markets. The Galaxy Book3 Ultra will go on sale on February 22, when its price will also be revealed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2023 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).