Samsung launched the Galaxy M02 entry-level smartphone in India last month at a starting price of Rs 6,999. The phone is available in the country in two variants - 2GB + 32GB & 3GB + 32GB. It is essentially a rebranded model of Galaxy A02 which is already on sale in other markets like Thailand. With over a month of its debut, Samsung has done an upward revision of Rs 500 in prices. The phone maker hasn't specified any reason for increasing the prices of the Galaxy M02 entry-level phone. Samsung Galaxy M02 With Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India at Rs 6,999.

Samsung Galaxy M02 (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Having said earlier, the handset comes in two versions. The former was launched at Rs 6,999 which will now retail at Rs 7,499 while the bigger 3GB RAM model was launched at Rs 7,499. It will now be priced at Rs 7,999.

According to 91Mobiles, the price hike of the Samsung Galaxy M02 handset applies to the offline market only. Surprisingly, we found the smartphone listed on both Samsung online store and Amazon India with revised price tags. The price revision is also applicable to all four colours - Black, Blue, Red, and Gray.

Specifications-wise, it comes with a 6.5-inch PLS TFT LCD panel with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. Under the hood, there is a MediaTek MT6739W SoC, which is mated up to 3GB of RAM and up to 32GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 10 (One UI Core 2.x). For photos and videos, there is a 13MP dual rear camera setup and a 5MP selfie camera.

