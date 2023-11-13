Mumbai, November 13: OPPO reportedly is planning up to launch its following lineup of smartphones and new gadgets soon in India. OPPO has recently launched its OPPO Find N3 Flip in India and is rumoured to introduce its OPPO Pad Air 2 in coming months. OPPO may introduce its new tablet with the OPPO Reno 11 series. The new tablet from OPPO may have new design, processor, features and specifications.

OPPO is rumoured to launch OPPO Pad Air 2 in China first and then in other countries, including India. The previous week's reports said that OPPO would introduce its new tablet and smartphones on November 23 in China. The new reports say that the leaks inform that the new OPPO tablet has been pushed to launch in December instead of November. However, the company has not announced its new tablet and smartphone launch date. iPhone Sale Declines in China As Local Chinese Smartphone Brands' Orders Increase: Reports.

OPPO Pad Air 2 Expected Features and Specifications:

The new OPPO Pad Air 2 tablet is expected to have an 8,000mAh battery, ColorOS 13.2 skin based on Android 13, and 128GB internal storage. According to the Editorji report, the new tablet from OPPO will likely have an 11.35-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 2.8K resolution. The report further said that the new tablet from OPPO may feature a MediaTek Helio G99 processor and sport 8GB RAM.

According to other reports, the device is expected to launch with 8MP front and 8MP rear cameras. The device is also expected to launch with a 256GB storage variant that may have higher RAM. As per the reports, the battery of OPPO's new tablet may support up to 33W fast charging and may have other features. Windows 11 Update: Microsoft To Roll Out New Update For Windows 11 Users To Uninstall Inbox Apps and Get More Control Over Built-In Apps.

OPPO Pad Air 2 Expected Launch Date in India:

As per Gizmochina's report, OPPO's Pad Air 2 tablet may launch with the OPPO Reno 11 and OPPO Reno 11 Pro smartphones. According to all the other reports, the smartphone is set to launch on November 23, 2023, which is yet to be confirmed by the company. However, the reports also said the OPPO tablet may launch with the OPPO Reno 11 series in December. After the China release, the tablet and smartphones may launch in India in the following weeks.

