Samsung Unpacked 2020 Event Extended Teaser Video Released; New Images Leaked Ahead of Galaxy S20 & Galaxy Z Flip Launch

Samsung Unpacked Event New Teaser (Photo Credits: Samsung)

Samsung, the electronics major is all set to host its much-awaited 'Unpacked 2020' event on February 11. Samsung's next grand event is expected to mark arrival of new flagship devices along side huge announcements about the new products. Ahead of the launch, the South Korean tech giant has officially released a new teaser of its event, which is essentially an extended version of the teaser that was previously released. Notably, the new teaser of Unpacked 2020 event has been uploaded on the official YouTube channel. Samsung Galaxy A51 Smartphone Launching Today in India.

The new video of the Unpacked 2020 event doesn't reveal any actual phone, as the fact that it is a teaser. However, the teaser still managed to give some hints what we can expect from Samsung's grand event.

There are many speculations and rumours in the market claiming that we will be seeing Galaxy Z Flip phone announcement at the event. The upcoming Galaxy Z Flip phone will be Samsung's first flip-style foldable smartphone. Also, the Galaxy Z Flip won't be the only device will be seeing at the February 11 event. The phone maker is also expected to launch the new generation Galaxy S series at the same event. The Galaxy Z Flip is expected to be joined by the new Galaxy S20 series, which will comprise of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

New Galaxy Z Flip Leaked Image (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Additionally, new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy S20 images has been leaked online ahead of the launch. The new Galaxy Z Flip will carry clamshell design similar to Moto RAZR.

On the specification front, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone is likely to get a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen, 3500mAh battery, 256GB of onboard storage, One UI 2.1, and more. Also, the leaked image also reveal that the foldable phone will be offered in Black and Purple colour options.