The January 2025 planetary alignment is a natural phenomenon that happens when four or more planets align in the skies. Currently, six planets—Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus—can be seen in the night sky. A planet parade occurs when multiple planets appear to line up in the sky, even though they are millions of kilometres apart in reality. The January 2025 planet parade will be visible throughout the month of January until mid-February, and the celestial event is already on show. The peak viewing dates are from January 21 until January 29. Netizens and astronomy enthusiasts took to social media to share mesmerising pictures of the planet line-up that includes Mars, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus. View the pictures and posts below. January 2025 Planetary Alignment: Know Dates, Best Viewing Times, Visibility, Skywatching Tips and More Details of Planet Line Up.

January 2025 Planetary Alignment

Planet Parade Pictures

Parade of Planets

Planet Venus

January Planet Line Up Photos

