The January 2025 planetary alignment is a natural phenomenon that happens when four or more planets align in the skies. Currently, six planets—Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus—can be seen in the night sky. A planet parade occurs when multiple planets appear to line up in the sky, even though they are millions of kilometres apart in reality. The January 2025 planet parade will be visible throughout the month of January until mid-February, and the celestial event is already on show. The peak viewing dates are from January 21 until January 29. Netizens and astronomy enthusiasts took to social media to share mesmerising pictures of the planet line-up that includes Mars, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Uranus. View the pictures and posts below. January 2025 Planetary Alignment: Know Dates, Best Viewing Times, Visibility, Skywatching Tips and More Details of Planet Line Up.

The planetary alignment of 2025 commenced today. A rare astronomical event, the planets bedecked the night sky in a spectacular way. The six planets are Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune and Uranus. Here is my capture of the event.#planetaryalignment#PlanetaryParade pic.twitter.com/TWGJVppbMl — Mohammad Zahid (@xahid77) January 21, 2025

On January 21, 2025, a remarkable celestial event is gracing the night sky: a rare alignment of six planets—Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune. This phenomenon, often referred to as a “planetary parade,” offers a unique opportunity for skywatchers to observe… pic.twitter.com/gaNw1udggo — Dr Abhijit Bhograj (@AiHealthDoc) January 21, 2025

The parade of planets can be seen over Russia pic.twitter.com/UDYYKjJXfe — Sprinter Observer (@SprinterObserve) January 21, 2025

In the sky above the Moscow and Leningrad regions and in other regions, residents can observe a parade of planets with the naked eye tonight. Mars, Jupiter, Uranus, Venus, Neptune and Saturn are visible. pic.twitter.com/AeLHBdYhzA — Sprinter Observer (@SprinterObserve) January 20, 2025

